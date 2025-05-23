A music talent agent, a SDSU graduate and the former drummer of a metal band were among the six people who died when a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood amid foggy weather, NBC 7 has learned.

Here's what we know, so far, about the victims.

Dave Shapiro

Dave Shapiro

The plane was registered to Dave Shapiro, who was a licensed pilot and flight instructor. In addition to offering flight services with his company Velocity Aviation, he was a co-founder of a music representation firm called Sound Talent Group.

His company’s website says it represents bands like Sum 41, Pierce The Veil, and Vanessa Carlton. The company said it has offices in San Diego, New York, & Nashville. He also owned Velocity Records.

Sound Talent Group released this statement on Monday:

"We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

Kendall Fortner

According to her LinkedIn page, Kendall Fortner worked for the Sound Talent Group as a booking assistant. She was also a graduate of San Diego State University.

Daniel Williams

Daniel Williams was a longtime friend of Shapiro and was the former drummer of the rock band The Devil Wears Prada. The band posted a message in remembrance of him and wrote, "no words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."

Williams left the band in 2016 and was working as a software engineer for a large tech company.

According to other media reports, Williams survived a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in 2019, escaping without injury.

Dominic Damian

Dominic Damian was also friends with Shapiro for years. According to his LinkedIn page, he was working as a software engineer at the time of his death.

His social media pages also showed his passion for jiu-jitsu. The Pacific Beach gym he attended is holding a remembrance event for him on Memorial Day.

The identities of the two other plane crash victims have not been confirmed.

On Friday, investigators with the National Safety Transportation Board said a weather alert system and airport runway lights at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport were not working at the time the pilot attempted to land just before 4 a.m. Whether those were a factor in the plane crash remained under investigation. The plane also did not have a flight data recorder and investigators were still working to determine if it was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder.

A preliminary investigation won't be released for several weeks, the NTSB said.