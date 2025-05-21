Imperial Beach school aide accused of having sex with student

San Diego sheriff's detectives arrested a woman on Wednesday who now stands accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at Mar Vista High School, in Imperial Beach.

Investigators were summoned by patrol deputies Monday, who had been called about allegations against Lisette Ortega Veles, 31, who detectives believe committed sexual assault on a 17-year-old.

Ortega was at Mar Vista as a contracted student support aide, but her employer is actually RO Healthcare, an independent contractor hired by the school, SDSO said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Detectives concluded that they had probable cause that Ortega had oral sex with the victim, who is a minor, as well as sexual intercourse. She may also be charges with having sex with a minor who is more than three years younger, as well as arranging to meet with the teen for the purposes of committing a lewd act and attempting to prevent him from cooperating with her prosecution.

Ortega has been booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, in Santee, authorities said, where she is being held on $250,000 bail and is due in court in Chula Vista on Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call SDSO at (858) 285-6112. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.