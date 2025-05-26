Memorial Day weekend DUI arrests in Poway

Deputies from the Poway Sheriff's Station conducted a Driving Under the Influence/Driver's License Checkpoint on Friday, May 23 in the 12700 block of Poway Road in the City of Poway.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. Deputies also ensure all drivers are properly licensed.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are the results of the checkpoint:

Total cars through the Checkpoint: 493

Total cars into the Checkpoint: 484

Cars sent to secondary for evaluation: 31

DUI Evaluations: 7 DUI

Alcohol Arrests: 2 DUI

Drug Arrests: 0

In addition, six drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and no vehicles were towed. Seven drivers were cited for not having their driver license in their possession and one was cited for a traffic signal violation.