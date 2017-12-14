Pardee Homes Development Opens in Santee

This image shows one of the home styles available in a new Santee housing development by Pardee Homes. Renderings courtesy of Pardee Homes.

A new development by Pardee Homes – the Weston in Santee – was scheduled to open for home sales Dec. 12.

Located just off of State Road 52, the development will include 415 homes arranged in four distinct neighborhoods known as Lake Ridge, Sandstone, Talus and Prism.

Priced from the high $500,000s to the mid $700,000, the homes range from 1,790 square feet to 3,743 square feet and come with solar panels installed.

The development also will have a private 2,700 square-foot recreation center with a fitness room, swimming pool, two spas, and a covered patio.