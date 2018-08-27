POW Captive Alongside Sen. John McCain Tells How Faith Brought Them Home

Jim Bedinger was a POW with John McCain. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more on his memories with McCain. (Published 6 hours ago)

There are many experiences that shape a person’s life. For Senator John McCain one of those experiences is something only a handful of Americans can say they’ve lived through: Being a prisoner of war.

Jim Bedinger is one of those Americans. He was POW with John McCain. Upon learning of McCain’s death Bedinger told NBC 7 that his hope was that he did not suffer, knowing that he had suffered enough.

McCain was a Navy pilot in Vietnam when he was shot down during a bombing raid in 1967. Bedinger says he thinks McCain knew it was a miracle he’d survived at all.

“I think he thought that, yes. 'I'm lucky to be here, I'm going make the most of it,'” Bedinger said.

It was 1969 when Bedinger arrived at the notorious prison camp in Vietnam known as the Hanoi Hilton. It was months after his arrival that he entered an area with McCain and other prisoners.

They were isolated from any news and it was Bedinger who shared with McCain, with careful communication through the prison cell walls, that another Navy pilot turned astronaut, Neil Armstrong, had just landed on the Moon.

“John was absolutely delighted when he heard that,” he said.

And there were other very important developments that interested McCain, like Who won the World Series? Who won the Stanley Cup? Is the AFL still playing the NFL?

On the day Bedinger and McCain met, the first thing McCain desperately wanted to know was who had won the Army-Navy football game that year It was Christmas Eve and Bedinger’s answer, Navy of course, made John’s Christmas Day, he said.

There was terrible abuse and torture in POW camps in Vietnam. There are many accounts of what John McCain went through. Bedinger says when the group was caught passing notes McCain took the brunt of the punishment. He was held in a place known as the Hole, “For 24 hours a day he was in leg irons, his hands were handcuffed and at night there was a ring they put around his neck and they put it through a ring in the wall, so he couldn’t even get out of bed.”

But McCain didn’t give up. He fought even harder.

“His faith doubled down, you know. OK, you’re going treat me bad and I’m going to fight back, and I’m going to give as good as I get,” Bedinger said.

And that faith says Bedinger got him and McCain through those difficult years.

"Faith in God, faith in country, faith in your fellow POWs, and your families.”

But how does someone come out of an experience of being a prisoner of war as optimistic as John McCain? Bedinger sees it this way: “You have to stand in the smell of the sorted fumes of hell to really appreciate some of the things that you just take for granted in our day-to-day.”

It was an experience that shaped McCain and added to his already deep commitment to the United States of America.

“John had deep faith not only in this country, but a deep faith that we were in truly one of the best places in the world.”

Now this place and this world has lost the fighter, the maverick, the Navy pilot, and U.S. Senator who pushed the limits for a country that he loved so much.

Towards the end of the war, prisoners learned bracelets with their names etched inside were circulating the country. Word of the mementos made it back to POW cells and let them know they were not forgotten.

Let us not forget the sacrifices and dedication of Senator John McCain.