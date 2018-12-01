CBP conducted drills at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, which resulted in a short closure. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 6 hours ago)

Traffic is moving along the Otay Mesa Port of Entry following a brief closure Saturday morning for a Customs and Border Protection drill.

The border crossing was temporarily closed while CBP conducted what they called a large-scale operational readiness exercise.

The training included dozens of officers who were outfitted in riot gear.

Loud bangs could be heard, and smoke could be seen in Otay Mesa.

CBP said these types of exercises are necessary. Security along the border has significantly increased over the last couple of weeks in response to the migrant caravan, but not all San Diegans agree with the government’s approach to the crisis.

“It not only creates an atmosphere of fear, but it seriously wounds the bi-national relationship we have with our friends to the south,” said Christian Ramirez, a long-time immigrant rights advocate.

Border closures and increased security has led to longer border crossing waits, but some San Diegans think the increased security at the border is justified for national security reasons.

“It affects everybody, but it’s sending a message. We have to take care of our country, the same way that Mexico has to take care of their country,” said an unidentified man near the Port of Entry.

In addition to the border exercises, the Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to keep 4,000 troops at the border through January.

“If instead of investing money in deploying tear gas and deploying military, we were to invest that money to process asylum seekers, we will not have this problem,” said Ramirez.

While opinions vary on how to deal with the migrant caravan, it is communities on both sides of the border who will feel the effects, as they navigate the busy, and increasingly militarized border crossing.