2 Fires Deliberately Set in Ocean Beach

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the fires set on Muir and Santa Cruz avenues before sunrise.

Firefighters knocked down a fence on fire along Santa Cruz Avenue in Ocean Beach Monday when they got the call to rush to a second fire less than a mile away.

The second fire started just before 2:30 a.m. in an alley just off Muir Avenue and Guizot Street. A shed and a tree burned in the fire.

Embers flew across the alley and melted the door frame of a nearby home.

Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut through the side of the shed and get to the fire to extinguish it.

Neighbor Ed Bebrin said seeing a fire so close to his home was pretty scary.

Investigators believe the two fires were connected.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.