Thief Falls, Breaks Coffee Table Trying to Flee Salon Burglary

A Normal Heights salon is determined to keep their business operating as usual after being burglarized for a second time.

Salon Bordeuax’s alarm sounded at around 2:30 a.m. Friday when burglars threw a rock through one its large front windows. They climbed inside and pried open the cash drawer, then made their escape down Adams Avenue.

Surveillance cameras caught the two men, one dressed in a hoodie and the other wearing a baseball cap, moving quickly and throwing things all over the front of the salon. They worked to desperately remove the cash drawer from the front desk with crowbars.

“I was exhausted and frustrated, and it is sad to see all the work we put in to this place just kind of thrown around,” said Laura Rice, one of the salon’s owners.

One of the men can be seen struggling to hop back out of the broken window, falling backwards and breaking a coffee table.

“We tried to laugh as much as we could about it. Watched the video about 34 times,” Rice said.

But on a serious note, the salon owners want to spread the word and warn other businesses that the same thing can happen to them. Rice’s business had to pick up the pieces after a break-in once before. Her salon and many businesses in the area were hit by thieves about four years prior. That incident taught them not to keep cash overnight. They also downgraded the computer they use at the front of the salon and installed surveillance cameras.

“Always being aware of who’s coming in. Who’s walking by in the neighborhood,” said Rice. “You get one step forward and then it’s two steps back. Replacing a window is never very fun but at the end of the day, being part of this community and having a business where I can employ 30 people is worth it.”

At last check Friday night, the San Diego Police Department said there have not been any arrests in the case.

There was another break-in at a bakery within the same time frame that morning, but police have not connected the two incidents.