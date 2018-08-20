New San Diego Fire-Rescue Station to Open in Hillcrest

A newly renovated fire station will open in Hillcrest Monday, part of Mayor Kevin Faulconer's efforts to improve neighborhood services.

Fire Station No. 5 at University Avenue and Ninth Street replaced an aging facility that was first built in 1951, according to the mayor's office.

The redeveloped facility, which serves a 4.12 square-mile area of Hillcrest and nearby residents, includes two bays for fire vehicles and six dormitories for crews.





Crews operated out of a temporary headquarters on Third Avenue, about a mile from their original location, for nearly two years while the new facility was being built.

The more than $9 million fire station is the ninth to be built or renovated as part of Mayor Faulconer's initiative to improving neighborhood services throughout the city and the fourth to open this year.

The Capital Improvements Program, which funds infrastructure projects throughout the city, has a budget of $559 million for projects like the fire station redesigns.

Neighborhoods with new or updated stations include City Heights, Little Italy, Mission Valley, Point Loma, Hillcrest, La Jolla, Mira Mesa, North Park and Southcrest.