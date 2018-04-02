NBC 7's May Tjoa speaks to SDPD's Forensic Technology team to see how investigators can access mobile data on a damaged phone with legal clearance. (Published 3 hours ago)

Data stored inside mobile devices can reveal invaluable clues to law enforcement as they work to solve crimes.

The San Diego Police Department's (SDPD) Forensic Technology Unit uses a mobile extraction device downloads cellphone texts, videos and e-mails, sometimes within minutes, to aid in the hunt for evidence. The unit worked its first case in November 2017.

"We get data using this that we couldn't get any other way. This'll get data that's been deleted. It'll get databases out of the devices," said Randy Gibson, a criminalist at SDPD. "Some people take pictures or videos of themselves committing crimes, which makes things very easy for us."





Criminalists can even reassemble cell phones damaged by suspects attempting to hide or destroy evidence.

"The actual data that's in the motherboard, inside the phone, can actually be recoverable," said SDPD criminalist Sean Soriano, who has restored cell phones damaged by bullets.

Investigators can access locked mobile devices when given permission by the owner, or by court order.

SDPD criminalists said they do not violate an individual's privacy rights when extracting data from mobile devices, and follow the specific court orders outlined by a judge. For example, a search warrant could allow investigators to only access a suspect's text messages.

Some criminals have tried to bypass investigators, knowing data on their phones can be wiped remotely once law enforcement has possession of it, but technology can prevent that.

The crime lab uses a Faraday Box, which blocks electromagnetic fields, including cell signals. Mobile data cannot be wiped without access to the handset.

"(The Faraday Box) is really a critical piece of equipment for us. If this was evidence and I received it in a power down mode, it's possible, if the owner of the phone didn't want us to see what's in it, they can send a wipe command remotely," explained Gibson. "And that wipe command will just wait out there until the phone is turned on, and once the phone connects to the network, we could lose all data from the device."

After the mobile device is secured inside the box, criminalists access it through gloves built into the side of the box and a look through a window on the lid. The device can be turned on and placed into airplane mode.

"Once it's in airplane mode, I can take it out and it's still disconnected from the network, so that wipe command that's still out there, still can't reach the phone," Gibson added. "So the data is still safe."

Most law enforcement agencies cannot access locked iPhones. Many of those agencies, including SDPD, are looking at new technology that could eventually give them legal access to encrypted systems.

"Everything has changed as far as the technology goes. But the underlying philosophy of evidence collection and processing, that's still the same," said Gibson, who has worked at the SDPD crime lab for 35 years. "The only thing that's changed is how we collect and process the evidence and how we present that."