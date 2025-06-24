Chula Vista

Motorcyclist killed after crash with CVPD car responding to call ID'd

A young man on a motorcycle died from injuries in a car accident with a Chula Vista police officer on Olympic Parkway in Eastlake.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Chula Vista Police investigate a deadly collision between a squad car and motorcycle rider Friday evening, June 20, 2025. Photo provided by SIDEO.TV

A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a Chula Vista Police Department officer Friday night was identified by officials Tuesday.

The rider has been identified as Simon Robledo, 28, of Chula Vista.

"On behalf of the Chula Vista Police Department, Chief Roxana Kennedy offers her deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Robledo," the agency said in a release.

No other details were released.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a police officer was responding to a radio call near Windingwalk Park.

"The officer went to make a left turn south on Windingwalk. The motorcycle rider was going eastbound on Olympic Parkway when he collided with the side of the police car," according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina.

Chula Vista police have asked the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to lead the continued investigation because someone died in the accident and an officer was involved. That process has been used before to bring more transparency.

CHP investigators will determine who was at fault and whether the disturbance call was a part of the sequence of events that happened.

NBC 7's M.G Perez explains how an unexpected sequence of events may have contributed to the deadly accident.

