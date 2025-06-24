Victims identified in deadly Lake Tahoe boating accident

The eight victims in a deadly boating accident on Lake Tahoe last weekend have been identified, at least four of whom were members of the same Bay Area family, according to authorities.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division positively identified the victims of Saturday's tragic capsizing as Paula Bozinovich, 71, of Redwood City; Terry Pickles, 73, of Redwood City; Joshua Antony Pickles, 37, of San Francisco; Peter Bayes, 72, of Lincoln, California; Timothy O’Leary, 71, of Auburn, California; Theresa Giullari, 66, of Honeoye, New York; James Guck, 69, of Honeoye, New York; and Stephen Lindsay, 63, of Springwater, New York.

The eight victims were on board a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel when it flipped under stormy conditions Saturday afternoon near D.L. Bliss State Park on the lake’s southwest edge, U.S. Coast Guard officials said. Two others who were aboard the boat were rescued and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The body of the last missing person was pulled from the chilly waters of lake Tahoe Monday, bringing the total of those killed when a sudden storm capsized a boat over the weekend to eight. Gia Vang reports.

Joshua Pickles was an executive with DoorDash, a husband and a father to a 7-month-old girl.

Joshua Pickles' wife, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, released the following statement Tuesday morning:

"We are devastated by this tragedy. We lost my loving husband Josh Pickles, his parents Terry Pickles and Paula Bozinovich, and Uncle Peter Bayes, as well as friends in this tragedy. No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake. Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe.

"We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, regional law enforcement and fire agencies in Washoe and San Joaquin, local lifeguards, and all the first responders in the search and rescue effort. We are profoundly thankful for their help in the tragic situation."

DoorDash says Joshua Pickles was the Global Head of Strategic Sourcing and Procurement, within the company's Finance team. DoorDash released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague, Josh Pickles. Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him. The loss of Josh is immeasurable. We miss him deeply and will carry his memory with us always.

"Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him. We are working to support them through this incredibly difficult time."

The sheriff's office did not identify the two injured people who were rescued.

According to a family spokesperson, the group went out on the boating excursion as part of a 71st birthday celebration for Bozinovich.