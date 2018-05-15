The interactive map showing Bike to Work pit stops planned for the South Bay community on Thursday, May 17.

An interactive map showing the bike routes across San Diego County has been updated for the first time in two years and just in time for Thursday’s Bike to Work event.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) created the map showing bikeways in all sections of the counties.

Using the keys, commuters can identify which routes are steep or which lead to connections to public transit.

There is also a layer on the interactive map that will show commuters the pit stops scheduled for Thursday’s Bike to Work event.

Registered bicyclists will be able to get a free T-shirt, refreshments and snacks at the pit stops as well as encouragement from other cyclists between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Go to iCommuteSD.com to register in advance.

The bike map is available by mail and will be made available through local bike shops and groups, SANDAG officials said.

Here's a look at the pit stops via a Google Map: