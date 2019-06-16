New Details Emerge in Deadly Poway Synagogue Shooting

Disturbing new details emerge from unsealed warrants in the synagogue shooting. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the details. (Published 2 hours ago)

NBC 7 has uncovered new details about the deadly Poway Synagogue Shooting. An unsealed search warrant sheds new insight into what led up to the shooting, what happened inside the Chabad of Poway and the accused shooter mental state.

On April 27 at 11:23 a.m., the first 911 call came in. The search warrant says the suspected shooter walked through the front door and fired several rounds. It describes how the then 19-year-old suspect went further into the synagogue where he began firing again.

This is when 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye was killed and three others injured.

The search warrant goes to describe how the off-duty U.S Border Patrol agent, Jonathan Morales, retrieved a revolver weapon from one of the congregational members and then returned the gun to the congregational member, who placed it in a black prayer bag and left it in the synagogue.

At 11:30 a.m., a man identified as John T. Earnest called into the California Highway Patrol.

It describes what was in the Earnest's car like, an AR15 Smith and Wesson MP15 and several rounds of ammunition. Also, a helmet with a Go-Pro camera was found.

In the documents, detectives describe the Earnest as being detached or unaffected by his actions.

Finally, the search warrant details how he tried to live stream the shooting and details his online discussions saying he adopted his anti-Semitic beliefs 18-months before the shooting.

The sole shooter is also accused of starting a fire at an Escondido mosque a few weeks before the shooting.

Earnest pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes and dozens of other charges last month.