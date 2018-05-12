Shane Harris (right) meets with the American Legion Riders 460 Chapter after he finished his hike in Ocean Beach.

Shane Harris took the final steps of his seven-month journey across the country on the Ocean Beach Pier Saturday.

Harris, who started in Jacksonville, Florida, is a Navy veteran who found himself unemployed and nearly homeless a few years ago. He was raising his teenage daughter at the time.

Harris served in the Navy from 1990 to 1996.

His seven-month walk is called the “Hike for Vets,” and raises awareness about the 40,000 homeless veterans in the United States.

“For all of these guys that are on the streets, if someone sees my story and helps just one guy get off the street then that's made a better life for someone,” Harris told NBC 7.

Harris walked through sandstorms and rough terrain to raise funds to combat veteran homelessness before reaching San Diego.

He was greeted at the pier by the American Legion Riders 460 Chapter who presented him with a challenge coin.

After his hike, Harris even donated extra supplies in his trailer to homeless veterans in Ocean Beach.







