NBC 7 on Echo: 'Alexa, Tell Me The News'

If you received an Amazon Echo this holiday, you can set it up to get top local headlines from NBC 7.



We bring you the latest local news on television, online, through our free mobile app and also with Alexa's help.

Amazon Echo owners can listen to top stories from NBC 7 San Diego through Alexa's Flash Briefing. Just opt in to NBC San Diego in your Alexa app, then ask your echo to tell you the news.

Alexa, the Echo's personal assistant, will read four top local stories from NBC 7 San Diego. The briefing lasts about 90 seconds, and covers some of the headlines important to you.

NBC 7 was the first local news source in San Diego to provide updates on Alexa. Here's how to get the feature on your Amazon Echo:

If you have an Echo, this is how to access the Flash Briefing:

· Launch the Alexa app on your phone

· Choose Flash Briefing in Settings in the menu

· Select one or multiple NBC station(s).

