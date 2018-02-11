A shift in the weather is expected to bring some much-needed showers to San Diego County during the work week, though rainfall is expected to be light.

A deepening marine layer will result in light, scattered showers over and west of the mountains starting as early as Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The weather will begin to change Sunday afternoon as cloud coverage moves in from the shoreline, Weathercaster Liberty Zabala said in NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast Sunday. Then, there is a chance of drizzle in the overnight hours into Monday morning.

"The chance of showers moves in as early as [Sunday] evening, likely when you’re sleeping after 10 p.m.," Zabala said.

The NWS said rainfall will be most significant in the mountains. Palomar Mountain and Julian are each expected to receive more than a quarter-inch of rain Monday. The city of San Diego may receive about a tenth of an inch of rain.

"We’re not talking about a whole lot of rain; it will be light showers for the most part," NBC 7’s Llarisa Abreau said Sunday. "But it will be that nuisance kind of rain that will just dampen the roadways making things slick."

Mostly, the storm system will cool down the region. As early as Sunday afternoon, temperatures were expected to drop into the mid-60s along the coastline and in the inland valleys.

Chances for rain will continue through Wednesday but as each day of the work week progresses those chances will diminish, according to the NWS.

Even insignificant amounts of rainfall will be a welcome sight in Southern California. Earlier this month, a report by the U.S. Drought Monitor said about 44 percent of California, including all of San Diego County, was in drought.

Much of Southern California was bumped from an "abnormally dry" category to a "moderate drought." The National Weather Service (NWS) said low rainfall has contributed to the region's current drought status.