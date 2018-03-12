A motorcyclist died after colliding with a garbage truck in Escondido Monday, police confirmed.

Just before 6:45 a.m., a motorcyclist crashed into the truck near east El Norte Parkway and an elementary school. The rider ended up trapped beneath the larger vehicle.

Investigators said the man was transported from the scene to Palomar Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released as the authorities are still working to notify his relatives.

The Escondido Police Department is investigating the deadly crash. No further information is currently available.