A local mother was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting the vice principal at her son’s school and later endangering her 3-year-old, investigators confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Monique Martin, 36, was accused of battery after she entered Lakeside Middle School, unannounced, and demanded to pick up her son.

When faculty asked Martin for her ID, SDSO officials said Martin “became combative and physically assaulted the vice principal” of the school.

The school called deputies.

Martin left the school and returned home. Investigators said she then left her 3-year-old daughter at home, telling her neighbor to watch the toddler.

The mother drove to Santee where she passed deputies on Town Center Parkway. She was driving fast, investigators said, and deputies tried to pull her over.

The sheriff’s department said Martin resisted, and deputies used force to take her into custody. The SDSO said two deputies suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest her. They were treated and released from a local hospital.

Martin was arrested and taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for evaluation. She was released and booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Re-entry Facility just before 6:45 p.m.

The mother is facing one count of child cruelty and two charges of resisting arrest. She is set to appear in court Thursday.

Further details were not immediately released.