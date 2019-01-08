Busy Mira Mesa Intersection Shut Down After Pedestrian Struck by Car - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Busy Mira Mesa Intersection Shut Down After Pedestrian Struck by Car

By Christina Bravo

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    All four directions of a busy Mira Mesa intersection just west of Interstate 15 are closed indefinitely after a pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday, authorities said.

    A Sig Alert was issued just after 5:35 a.m. for the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Black Mountain Road and traffic could be seen snaking around the crash site. 

    The pedestrian had major injuries and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the San Diego Police Department said.

    The circumstances surrounding the collision were not clear but police said the driver stayed at the scene. Police did not say if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices