Busy Mira Mesa Intersection Shut Down After Pedestrian Struck by Car

All four directions of a busy Mira Mesa intersection just west of Interstate 15 are closed indefinitely after a pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday, authorities said.

A Sig Alert was issued just after 5:35 a.m. for the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Black Mountain Road and traffic could be seen snaking around the crash site.

The pedestrian had major injuries and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the San Diego Police Department said.

The circumstances surrounding the collision were not clear but police said the driver stayed at the scene. Police did not say if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No other information was available.

