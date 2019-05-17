Several Kids Injured in Chain Reaction Crash Caused by Suspected Drunk Driver

A Scion driven in oncoming lanes by a suspected drunk driver collided with a truck and was then broadsided by minivan, sending several children and adults to the hospital.

The CHP said the driver of the Scion was traveling eastbound in westbound lanes down Pepper Drive just after 7 p.m. when they hit a westbound truck trying to avoid the Scion.

The collision caused the Scion to spin into the path of a Honda minivan that had at least 6 children inside. The truck also had at least one child inside.

A total of nine people were taken to the hospital, according to the CHP. The Scion driver was the only one who suffered serious injuries.

The CHP could not confirm how many children were hurt.

Tracey Baker was one of the first people on the scene and called 911. Baker said she saw a beer bottle in the Scion driver's seat.

“I was disappointed that, you know, the kids were involved. You know it's scary to see anybody in an accident, especially with kids being injured," Baker said.

No other information was available.

