A mother and daughter from San Diego were killed when a wrong-way driver collided with their vehicle on Interstate 805, the medical examiner's office said Friday.

An 18-year-old man was driving a McLaren the wrong way on I-805 in University City during the evening rush-hour commute, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The McLaren collided with a 2010 Hyundai, killing a 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The McLaren was traveling southbound on the northbound I-805 HOV lane in excess of 100 mph when he crashed head-on into an SUV, killing the driver and passenger of the SUV, according to the CHP.

3 Killed, 8 Injured in I-805 Fiery Crash

Eight people were injured in the crash that happened near the Governor Drive exit, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The names of the victims or the wrong-way driver have not been released pending notification of family.