2 Dead, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-805 in University City

Two people are dead and one more seriously injured in a multi-car crash Thursday that resulted in three cars on fire on Interstate 805 in University City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig Alert was issued for northbound I-805 around 4:45 p.m. and all on ramps on from the northbound I-805 are closed, the CHP said.

One person died in the crash, another was ejected and killed and the third has major injuries.

It was unknown what caused the crash, which started around 4:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

