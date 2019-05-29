McStay Family Murder Trial: Closing Statements Continue

What to Know The McStay family of Fallbrook were last heard from or seen on Feb. 4, 2010.

On Feb. 15, the family was reported missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Homicide investigators search the family's home on Avocado Vista Lane and found no sign of a struggle.

The days leading up to the 2010 disappearance of a Southern California family, found buried in shallow graves three years later, are being discussed in closing arguments as a five-month murder trial comes to a close.

The McStay family killings have captivated the public since the family was first reported missing nine years ago.

Emails and phone calls made in the days before and after February 4, 2010 took center stage as the prosecution recapped its case against Charles "Chase" Merritt, 62.

He's accused of killing his former business partner Joseph McStay first. Then, Merritt is accused of using a sledgehammer to kill Joseph's wife, Summer, and their 3- and 4-year old sons.

Prosecutors told jurors greed motivated the brutal killings and the coverup.

The defense team began to present closing arguments Tuesday and accused the prosecutor of lying to jurors.

"They want you to focus on hatred and emotion. Hate Mr. Merritt and have sympathy for the family," defense attorney James McGee told the jury.

Merritt built water features designed by McStay and, according to prosecutors, was being sidelined in the business.

Then, three days before the family vanished, Merritt received an email from Joseph McStay saying he owed the company thousands of dollars.

After that, as of Feb. 4, 2010, there was no phone activity, internet, email, bank, credit card activity from the family. Family members reported the McStays missing on Feb. 15 and an investigation was launched.

Security camera video from a neighbor showed a passing vehicle which a prosecution witness used 3D animation to enhance and show that vehicle was Merritt's truck.

The defendant forged and cashed checks after the McStays disappeared, the prosecutor said.

"He had a motive to erase the debt," San Bernardino County Deputy District Attorney Britt Imes said, adding that the children were killed because they could identify the defendant.

The family's disappearance in 2010 perplexed investigators for years with false leads and national television programs recapping the weeks leading up to their disappearance.

It wasn't until November 2013 that the family was found dead, buried more than 100 miles away in a remote area of San Bernardino County, along with a 3-pound sledgehammer, child's pants and a diaper.

Summer McStay was found with a broken jaw. Joseph and his sons were found with fractured skulls.

Imes told jurors there can be a murder case without answering where, when and how someone was killed.

Merritt pleaded not guilty to the charges. Once his defense attorneys finish their closing statements, prosecutors will have a chance to give a rebuttal.

Jurors could get the case Thursday. If convicted, Merritt could face the death penalty.

