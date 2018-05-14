Mary’s Donuts in Santee Temporarily Closed After Car Crash

Mary’s Donuts announced it would temporarily close its Santee location after a driver crashed into a pillar outside its shop Sunday morning.

The store will reopen Tuesday at 4 a.m., Mary’s Donuts told NBC 7.

“We regret to inform everyone that a car incident occurred earlier this Mother’s Day to the Mary’s Donuts Santee location, causing damage to the structure of the building,” Mary’s Donuts wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

No injuries were reported except for the driver who was taken to the hospital with major injuries, according to the Santee Fire Department.

There was "a line of people [outside Mary's Donuts] 20 minutes before the crash," a worker at the neighboring Traditional American Karate told NBC 7.

"It was a miracle that no one got hurt," the worker said.

Mary's Donuts and Traditional American Karate were closed Monday, but some shops in the area like GTM Discount General Stores were not affected.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and being investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

