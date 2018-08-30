Mark Kelly, Gabby Giffords Honored Aboard USS Midway

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports from USS Midway where Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords received an award for their patriotism. (Published Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018)

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, astronaut Mark Kelly, were honored for their service to their country aboard USS Midway Thursday.

Giffords and Kelly both received the USS Midway American Patriot Award, an honor they now share with Bob Hope, Jerry Coleman, and the couple’s good friend, the late Senator John McCain.

Both Giffords and Kelly had no shortage of kind things to say about McCain. In fact, it was the senator and former Navy pilot that inspired Kelly.

“Anything that I can be associated to John McCain, you know, especially at this time, is a big honor for both Gabby and I. She served in Congress in a very authentic way like John McCain did,” Kelly said.

Even two trips to outer space couldn't top what Kelly’s relationship with McCain means to him. Kelly called McCain one of his heroes, and said getting to be his friend was one of the highlights of his life.

Giffords and Kelly plan travel to D.C. For McCain’s service Friday.

Kelly also touched on his time as a sailor stationed on USS Midway and what the ship means to him.

“This is like where I grew up!” he exclaimed. “I showed up on this ship, I was probably 25 years old. They say everything we need to learn we learn in kindergarten. For me, everything I needed to learn I learned on this ship.”

Giffords’ acceptance speech was short but impactful. She talked about surviving a 2011 assassination attempt

“My spirit is strong as ever. I am still fighting to make the world a better place and you can too,” she said. “Get involved. Be your best.