Police shot the suspect with non-lethal projectiles when they feared he may kill his girlfriend

By Andrew Johnson

Published 35 minutes ago

    A man was arrested with force by the Vista Sheriff’s Station Sunday after he allegedly sprayed his girlfriend with lighter fluid and threatened to kill his family.

    The suspect is believed to be David Luse, according to the sheriff’s station.

    Luse, 50, was in a garage on Brewley Lane with his girlfriend when police arrived.

    He was uncooperative with deputies and police feared he may hurt or kill his girlfriend.

    Deputies then shot Luse with non-lethal projectiles and took him into custody.

    Luse received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, the Vista Sheriff’s Station said.

    He was booked for attempted murder, arson, elder abuse, and criminal threats.

    No other information was available at this time.

      

