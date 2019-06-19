The scene of the stabbing on Abbott Street in Ocean Beach.

A man was stabbed in Ocean Beach Wednesday morning in an area near a lifeguard station and several beachside businesses, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department received a phone call from lifeguards at around 10:50 a.m. reporting a man had been stabbed at 1950 Abbott St., near Santa Monica Avenue. The area is near the Ocean Beach Veteran’s Plaza and shops, restaurants and a hotel.

Police said the stabbing suspect fled on foot and was not immediately located.

The victim was conscious and is expected to recover. No one else was harmed.

Further details were not immediately released.