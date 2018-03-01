Man Shoves Woman to Ground Outside North Park Redbox

Surveillance footage appeared to capture a man shouldering a woman while she was using a Redbox machine in North Park, leaving the woman injured on the ground. San Diego police are now searching for the man. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police are searching for the man who injured a woman when he shouldered her to the ground outside a North Park convenience store Thursday.

The assault happened as the woman was using a Redbox movie rental machine outside the 7-Eleven store on Meade Avenue, just west of Interstate 805, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Surveillance video captured by the store’s security camera shows the man standing behind the woman, seemingly in line, as she uses the machine.

Then, the man thrusts his shoulder into the woman, the force of which sent her stumbling and ultimately collapsing to the ground. Without glancing at her, he begins using the Redbox machine himself.

The motivation behind the attack was not clear.

The woman can be seen lying on the ground clutching her left arm. Police said the assault left the woman injured.

SDPD did not provide a description of the man but released the surveillance video in an attempt to catch the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the SDPD Mid-City Division at (619) 516-3000.

