Man found Stabbed in the Neck in Escondido

A father is in critical condition after police found him stabbed in the neck in his Escondido apartment around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Escondido police.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and may have gotten into an argument before the stabbing.

Police are searching for his attacker.The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators are trying to figure out the relationship between the suspect and the victim and piece together what led up to the stabbing.







