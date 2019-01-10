Man Drives Car Into Hotel After Threatening Clerk

A man who got into an argument with the clerk at an El Cajon motel intentionally drove his car into the building's office in retaliation Thursday night.

The El Cajon Police Department said the suspect first got into a domestic violence altercation with his significant other at the Budget Inn Motel on Main Street.

He allegedly left the room and came into contact with the clerk on his way out.

The two began arguing and the suspect made threats toward the clerk before he left the property, ECPD said.

Then at around 8 p.m. the suspect returned and crashed his car into the wall of the office.

The clerk, who was sitting behind the desk at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

ECPD said the suspect, a 62-year-old man, was arrested and is facing attempted murder and domestic violence charges, and possibly DUI charges.

An inspector was examining the building trying to determine if it was safe for guests to stay there.

No other information was available.

