One person involved in a short police chase in El Cajon was arrested after attempting to get into people's homes in his effort evade law enforcement, police said. The alleged driver got away on foot.
SDSO said the incident started after El Cajon police officers attempted to pull a vehicle over before 1:50 a.m.
A short pursuit ensued but the driver stopped the car near the intersection of W. Madison Avenue and Compton Street and at least one person took off running, SDSO said.
The passenger tried to get inside homes to escape from officers, according to SDSO.
Jordan Sanchez said he woke up to his girlfriend screaming that a man was outside.
"I ran out and there was some guy standing at the door. Looked like he was trying to get in, and then he started saying that he was running from the cops and to let him in. I told him, 'no,'" Sanchez said.
The man was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.
The driver was able to evade law enforcement and a search for the suspect continues.
It was not immediately clear why law enforcement attempted to pull over the car in the first place.
No other information was available.
