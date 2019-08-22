NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from El Cajon, where a man being chased by SDSO Deputies broke into a home.

One person involved in a short police chase in El Cajon was arrested after attempting to get into people's homes in his effort evade law enforcement, police said. The alleged driver got away on foot.

SDSO said the incident started after El Cajon police officers attempted to pull a vehicle over before 1:50 a.m.

A short pursuit ensued but the driver stopped the car near the intersection of W. Madison Avenue and Compton Street and at least one person took off running, SDSO said.

The passenger tried to get inside homes to escape from officers, according to SDSO.