A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Tuesday after striking and killing a motorcyclist.

At approximately 7:08 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to an emergency call off the Coronado Silver Strand State Beach and Thermal Avenue, according to a report from the San Diego Police Department.

According to SDPD, a gray SUV carrying the 29-year-old suspect was traveling westbound along the Coronado state beach, when the driver turned left at Thermal Avenue and struck a motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound.

During the incident the SUV also struck a blue car.

The victim was a 25-year-old man who died on scene.

The drivers in the car and SUV were not injured, according to SDPD.

The intersection will be closed for a few hours as the investigation continues.

No further information is available. Check back for updates.