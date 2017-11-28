Man Arrested for DUI After Fatal Collision off Coronado State Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Arrested for DUI After Fatal Collision off Coronado State Beach

By Anna Conkey

    A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Tuesday after striking and killing a motorcyclist.

    At approximately 7:08 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to an emergency call off the Coronado Silver Strand State Beach and Thermal Avenue, according to a report from the San Diego Police Department. 

    According to SDPD, a gray SUV carrying the 29-year-old suspect was traveling westbound along the Coronado state beach, when the driver turned left at Thermal Avenue and struck a motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound. 

    During the incident the SUV also struck a blue car.

    The victim was a 25-year-old man who died on scene.

    The drivers in the car and SUV were not injured, according to SDPD. 

    The intersection will be closed for a few hours as the investigation continues.

    No further information is available. Check back for updates.

