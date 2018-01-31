Woman Spots Man With Camera Phone in Walmart Bathroom

A man suspected of filming women in the bathroom stall of a Kearny Mesa Walmart was arrested Tuesday, police confirmed.

A woman was inside the restroom at the Walmart on Shawline Street just off Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when she noticed a camera phone peeking into her stall, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said. She looked under the stall’s divider and saw a man identified by police as 52-year-old Richard Shaw.

Shaw was arrested for the incident that involved two victims, Shaw said. He faces charges of lewd and disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy.

A Walmart spokesperson told NBC 7 they are working with police to further the investigation.

“We find these claims disturbing and we will work closely with law enforcement throughout the course of its investigation. Any other questions must be referred to local police,” Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson said in a written statement.

The Walmart is part of a shopping center that houses an LA Fitness facility, a Food 4 Less grocery store and a gymnastics training center.