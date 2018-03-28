A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in a stabbing outside a Costco Wholesale in Carlsbad will be in court today. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

The man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times outside a Costco Wholesale in Carlsbad and taking off will face a judge Wednesday.

Charles Higgins, 62, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Temecula Friday evening, hours after repeatedly stabbing his ex-girfriend in the parking lot of the Costco on Palomar Airport Road at about 2:50 p.m., the Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) said.

He is expected to face a judge Wednesday on several charges including first degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury on a former spouse.

CBP said Tuesday that the woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend remained in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The search for Higgins Friday prompted a response from multiple local and federal agencies, including CBP, Murrietta police and the Riverside Sheriff's Department.

CBP agents spotted a man who matched Higgins' description near Winchester Road in Temecula. They flashed their police lights and the driver pulled over, CBP said.

Then, while sitting inside the vehicle, Higgins began to pour lighter fluid on himself, CBP said. He then ignited a butane lighter and attempted to light himself on fire.

One agent opened the door and knocked the lighter out of Higgins' hand. He was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Higgins was later booked into the Vista Detention Facility where he was being held without bail.