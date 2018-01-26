Maintenance on Multiple SR-94 Connectors Will Cause Delays Sunday - NBC 7 San Diego
Maintenance on Multiple SR-94 Connectors Will Cause Delays Sunday

During the closures crews will be installing reflective markers on the roadway

By Andrew Johnson

Published at 5:27 PM PST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated at 5:28 PM PST on Jan 26, 2018

    Cal Trans is advising drivers to expect intermittent connector closures along State Route 94 on Sunday.

    Between 3 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, connecting ramps between SR-94 and Interstate 5, I-805, SR-15 and SR-125 will shut down in all directions for approximately 20 minutes at separate times.

    The closures will move eastward from the SR-94 and I-5 connector.

    Drivers may see a delay of up to 20 minutes on their commute time.

    During the closures crews will be installing reflective markers on the roadway, according to the Cal Trans.


