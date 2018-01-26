Cal Trans is advising drivers to expect intermittent connector closures along State Route 94 on Sunday.

Between 3 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, connecting ramps between SR-94 and Interstate 5, I-805, SR-15 and SR-125 will shut down in all directions for approximately 20 minutes at separate times.

The closures will move eastward from the SR-94 and I-5 connector.

Drivers may see a delay of up to 20 minutes on their commute time.

During the closures crews will be installing reflective markers on the roadway, according to the Cal Trans.



