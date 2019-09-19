Suspect in Logan Heights OIS Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges

The man who allegedly started a gun battle with San Diego Police Department officers after they interrupted his drug deal pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges at his arraignment Thursday.

According to San Diego police, an officer attempted to stop two who were making a drug deal on the 900 block of S. 35th Street at about 3:20 p.m. on September 16.

The officer got out of his car and the men took off on foot, leading police through the streets of Logan Heights.

Two additional officers arrived during the chase and identified Enrique Aguilar, 30, running with a handgun.

When the chase reached the 3300 block of National Avenue, under the Interstate 15 freeway overpass, Aguilar pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers, according to SDPD.

"(Officers) ordered the suspect to drop the gun. The suspect pointed the gun at officers and officers and the suspect engaged in a gun battle," SDPD Capt. Tom Underwood said.

Officers gave several more verbal commands to drop the weapon, but the suspect raised his handgun and pointed it at the officers, San Diego police said.

Two officers, a 20-year and a 4-year veteran of the SDPD, fired their weapons at Aguilar who was struck by at least one bullet. Aguilar fired back. No officers were wounded.

Police said the weapon recovered at the scene was confirmed to be a real handgun.

Prosecutors said Aguilar threw a backpack containing methamphetamine while he was being chased.

Aguilar faces eight felony charges including two counts of attempted murder on a peace officer. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 2.

Aguilar has a violent criminal history, according to prosecutors, and while in the hospital he harassed a nurse and tried to attack a police officer.

Anyone with more footage or information regarding the incident are asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.