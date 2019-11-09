Local Veterans Honored With Plaque On Alpine Wall Of Honor

On Veteran's Day weekend, communities around San Diego are remembering the sacrifices made by local members of the armed services. In Alpine, more names were added to the Veterans Wall of Honor outside the Alpine Community Center.

"We cannot, we will not forget what every veteran of the United States of America did to give us what we have today," said Dan Foster, Chairman of the Wall of Honor committee.

Several of the veterans honored on Saturday were women.

"We're not heroes, we're not sheroes, whatever you want to call it. We're just doing our job," said Holly Shaffner, a Coast Guard veteran.

One of the new names on the Wall of Honor is Gena Fischele, a World War II veteran.

"In 1943, I had no idea what I was getting into, but boy am I happy and so proud," said Fischele.

The Wall of Honor ceremony was especially touching for Vietnam veterans like Tom Winkless.

"It was pretty overwhelming. When I got out back in the 70s I didn't get that reception," said Winkless.

"It says a lot. It says they have a heart for the veterans. They have a heart for the community, and they show it."

The veterans will spend the holiday weekend, reflecting on their service. They're proud their sacrifice will be remembered for generations to come.

"I can't say how honored, and I'm so glad to be part of this," said Fischele.

A new set of name tiles is added to the Alpine Wall of Honor twice a year. For more information on the Wall of Honor, visit their website.