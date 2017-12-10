Firefighters gain an upper-hand on the North County Lilac Fire Sunday, but crews are cautious that dangerous wind conditions could hinder their efforts to surround the fire. NBC 7’s Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Firefighters gained an upper-hand on a wildfire in San Diego's North County that forced thousands out of their homes, but crews were wary Sunday of dangerous gusty winds that could reignite hot spots.



The Lilac Fire in Bonsall was 60 percent contained Sunday and holding at 4,100 acres, but the blaze had already destroyed 182 structures, more than half of which were San Diegans' residences, Cal Fire officials said Sunday morning.

The wildfire sparked at 11:15 a.m. Thursday along the State Route 76 and Interstate 15 interchange in Bonsall. Aided by gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity, the blaze of no more than 10 acres quickly grew to 500 acres in 20 minutes, and finally 4,100 acres by Thursday evening.

With Power Out, Couple Couldn't Evacuate in Lilac Fire

The Millers told NBC 7’s Alex Presha their power was off so they weren’t able to get the evacuation phone call. When the flames from the Lilac Fire came close to their home, they didn’t have enough time to leave. Thankfully, they are okay and their house was not damaged. (Published Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017)

Winds decreased Friday, allowing for a slight uptick in humidity levels, which helped firefighters gain some ground on the Lilac Fire.

But Sunday's conditions are likely to be similar to Thursday's.

Cal Fire officials were cautious that an overnight increase in gusty winds could hinder their progress by reigniting any hot spots that remain. Firefighters that were already working tireless 24-hour shifts braced themselves for dangerous weather conditions.

Winds began to pick up overnight and were expected to gain in strength Sunday morning, according to NBC 7's Brooke Landau. A high wind warning was set to be in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday. Some gusts could reach 60 miles per hour.

So far, firefighters saw favorable weather conditions Sunday morning, Cal Fire officials said.

"While forecast Santa Ana winds came to fruition in the vicinity of the fire, the strongest winds did not surface near the fire," Cal Fire said.



Crews were still on alert for any changes that may occur as a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. During the warning period, the combination of dry brush, gusty winds and warm temperatures could spark new fires Sunday. Once a fire ignites, it has the potential to take off quickly and dangerously.

Lilac Fire 20 Percent Contained, Holding at 4,100 Acres

The Lilac Fire that destroyed homes and forced thousands of evacuations in San Diego's North County is now 20 percent contained, and holding at 4,100 acres. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez shares the latest updates. (Published Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017)

"We’ll still have very low relative humidity Sunday, so any fires that are active or start will be susceptible to growing extremely rapidly – especially Sunday," Steven Harris, a forecaster with NWS San Diego, explained in a video on Twitter.

By Monday, Harris said the winds will be much weaker and the fire weather threat will decrease to a "minor" level.

Lilac Fire Burns Near SR-76 and I-15

On Sunday morning Cal Fire reported over 92,000 pounds of retardant and 230,000 gallons of water have been used in fighting the fire.

Over 200 engines, 14 helicopters and 28 hand crews were reportedly helping as well. Fixed wing aircraft may be deployed Sunday, depending on the conditions, according to Cal Fire.



On Friday evening, some evacuees from Bonsall, Oceanside and Vista were allowed to return to their homes as officials lowered mandatory evacuation orders to warnings.

In the three-day firefight, dozens of homes have burned to the ground in the quiet, rural communities known for their farms and ranches. Animals have been killed.

The retirement community of Rancho Monserate Mobile Home Park at the center of where the fire first began was hard hit, with dozens of units destroyed. NBC 7’s news chopper captured haunting images of those mobile homes being scorched beyond recognition.

A repopulation map of Lilac Fire zones released by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Some evacuees were being allowed back into their neighborhoods as firefighters gained ground on the destructive blaze.

So far, three civilians have suffered burn injuries, while another was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. Two of those victims suffered burns while trying to save elite training horses stabled at San Luis Rey Downs in Bonsall.

One was placed in a medically induced coma but had awaken Saturday morning, according to the Thoroughbred Daily News.

Three firefighters have suffered injuries in the ongoing battle to knock out the Lilac Fire. One of those firefighters dislocated his shoulder, put it back in place and went back to work. Another firefighter was hurt Friday when a tree fell on him as he battled the blaze.

Some road closures remain in place in the Lilac Fire zone. An evacuation center remains open at Palomar College in San Marcos for those displaced by the fire in need of meals and a place to rest. About 110 evacuees were reported to be utilizing the shelter.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds were still serving as a shelter for large animals, including several horses displaced when the Lilac Fire encroached on the San Luis Rey Downs training facility. At least 46 horses were killed in the blaze and several more were still missing.



San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore estimated at least 10,000 people had evacuated their homes due to the Lilac Fire. By Friday night, the number of evacuees still unable to return home was at 7,700.

Gore said deputies were patrolling evacuated neighborhoods to prevent looting or other crimes while homeowners were away.

Firefighter Injured by Falling Tree Battling Lilac Fire

A third firefighter was injured while battling the Lilac Fire after a tree fell on him at Ocean Breeze Ranch. NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews has the story. (Published Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017)

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for San Diego County, freeing up federal resources as crews battle the blaze. The county has also declared a state of emergency.

Many schools in the fire zone were closed through Friday.

On Friday morning, county officials said more than 20,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers across the county were without power. By 7 p.m. Friday, county officials said power had been restored to approximately 11,500 of those customers, leaving 9,400 still without power.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.