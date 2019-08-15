Legoland Carlsbad to Expand Park for Spring 2020

Children pose for photos with characters at the Legoland Carlsbad theme park on August 15, 2019.

Carlsbad’s Legoland is expanding with rides and experiences tied to the characters from the Lego movie franchise.

The new area of the park will be called Lego Movie World, park officials said Thursday.

Will people be singing “Everything is awesome” at the new park? Possibly if they are fans of the movie franchise that launched in 2014.

The Lego Batman Movie was released in 2017 and a sequel to the original movie was out in February.

Now, visitors to the park will be able to enjoy three new rides straight out of the movie including Masters of Flight and Unikitty’s Disco Drop.

Children will also be able to experience what it’s like to sit on Emmet’s triple-decker couch and explore "Emmet’s Super Suite" apartment.

Park officials celebrated the announcement Thursday and told NBC 7 they are happy to work with the city of Carlsbad when it comes to expanding the property.

"While we've been pushing forward, Carlsbad in general has most definitely been pushing forward as well,” said Legoland GM Peter Ronchetti. “Hotels, leisure, restaurants, and we all sort of work together. So it's a fantastic city to do business in."

The expansion is scheduled to open in Spring 2020.

Park officials would not discuss the cost of the expansion but they did say it's the largest park investment in the history of Legoland Parks.