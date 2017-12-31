From Chula Vista to Encinitas, law enforcement officers responded to a slew of alcohol-related incidents in San Diego County New Year's Eve weekend.

In San Diego, a suspected drunk driver tore through Balboa Park early Sunday, leaving a trail of damaged cars in his path, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

At least three cars were heavily damaged after a driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol slammed into cars near Sixth Avenue on the outskirts of Balboa Park, SDPD said.

No one was injured in the crashes that occurred just before 3:15 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody on DUI charges.

The incident was one of several drug- or alcohol-related crashes in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve.

In Chula Vista, a crash on Interstate 5 near J Street sent two people to the hospital after they were ejected from their car. Both people suffered major injuries and were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

In Encinitas, a driver was pulled from a car stalled on railroad tracks by San Diego Sherriff's deputies moments before a train crashed into the unoccupied vehicle.

It was not clear why the car stalled on the tracks, but the driver was arrested on DUI charges.

On top of DUI arrests made by other San Diego County law enforcement agencies, California Highway Patrol (CHP) has made 25 DUI arrests in the county between the hours of about 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.

Two people have been killed in San Diego County, but it is not clear if the deaths were drug- or alcohol-related.

During the same time period, CHP officers across the entire state netted 516 DUI-related arrests.

Although fatal crashes from 2016 to 2017 were up statewide, 12 and 13 respectively, and in San Diego County, 1 and 2 respectively, arrests were down by 14.