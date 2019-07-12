Stun Gun Helps Cops Nab Chase Driver in Venice Beach

The driver of an SUV led police on a chase in the Los Angeles area Friday and was ultimately hit with a stun gun and taken into custody as a crowd looked on at the Venice Boardwalk.

The SUV was first seen heading westbound on the 91 Freeway near the 110 Freeway around noon, flanked by authorities from Orange County to Santa Fe Springs.

The driver was talking on the phone as the chase continued in the South Bay region.

After maneuvering congested freeways in the LAX area, the driver started heading on Bundy Drive in Mar Vista and eventually into the Santa Monica region.

The driver, who turned out to be shirtless, pulled over at the crowded Venice Boardwalk as beachgoers looked on.

After getting out of the truck and walking away from officers at Ocean Front Park and Venice Boulevard, the man was hit with a stun gun right at the often tourist-filled Venice Boardwalk.

He fell to the ground on his back, and medical aid was called, per protocol when a stun gun is deployed.

He was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.