El Cajon Teenager's Body Found: Phoenix Police

The body of an El Cajon teenager was found Monday in the Arizona desert, weeks after the 19-year-old woman was last seen alive.

Kiera Bergman was last seen on Aug. 4 leaving her home without her money, purse or car, her family said.

Her body was found Monday at 3 p.m. near State Route 85 and Hazen Road in Maricopa County.

No arrest has been made, Phoenix police said.

The area where the body was found is a rural, remote area that is a 45-minute drive from the teenager's apartment.

A passerby spotted the body and called 911, according to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department.

Lewis said nothing leads investigators to believe Bergman's death could be a random act. He added that it's believed this was a targeted act based on the investigation thus far.

Bergman grew up in the unincorporated area of El Cajon, and had relocated to Phoenix about four months ago, her family said.

Bergman’s aunt Mindy Tarantino told NBC 7 that Bergman sent a text message to her roommate at about 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Bergman worked about 10 minutes from her apartment, her aunt said.

Homicide investigators had suspected foul play in Bergman's disappearance, saying circumstances related to her disappearance were suspicious.