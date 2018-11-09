Life in Prison for Man Convicted in Santee Woman's Slaying

A man convicted of shooting and killing a woman in her Santee home two years ago during a home invasion robbery will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jose Nunez-Torres, 23, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for the slaying of Leticia Arroyo, 34. A judge also added 49 years and eight months to Nunez-Torres’ life sentence, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Arroyo was found dead on Oct. 4, 2016, in the living room of her townhome on Mission Greens Road. Her roommate made the disturbing discovery, finding Arroyo unconscious between a couch and an ottoman.

Deputies said they found blood evidence in the street near Arroyo’s townhome and investigators determined she had been the victim of a robbery.

Twelve days after the killing, Nunez-Torres was arrested as the suspect in the murder. At the time of his arrest, he was in custody for an unrelated crime.

On Aug. 15, 2018, a second suspect, Jaen Soto-Avila, 23, was arrested in connection with the crime, accused of driving the getaway car after the robbery and killing. Soto-Avila was also sentenced Friday, receiving probation for being an accessory to the crime.

At Nunez-Torres' pretrial hearing in August 2017, Arroyo's family members described her as a beloved daughter, sister and aunt who had an infectious smile and was always making people laugh.