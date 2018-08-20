2nd Person Arrested in Santee Woman's Killing

A second person was arrested last week in connection with a deadly home invasion robbery that occurred two years ago in Santee.

Leticia Arroyo, 34, was found in her living room on October 4, 2016 with a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said she was a victim of a robbery at the home on 54th Street.

Approximately 12 days after the killing, Jose Luis Nunez-Torres, 21, was arrested on a murder charge.

On Wednesday, Jaen Avila-Soto, 23, of San Diego was arrested by San Diego County sheriff's deputies in connection with the crime.

Investigators say they received a tip leading them to Avila-Soto's arrest. He's accused of driving the getaway car.

Avila-Soto is being held on a $50,000 bail on suspicion of accessory after the fact and robbery charges.



Arroyo's roommate found her unconscious on the floor of their shared townhome on Mission Greens Road near Mission Gorge. Deputies said they found blood evidence in the street near Arroyo’s townhome.

Nunez-Torres was arrested 12 days after the killing took place. At the time of his arrest, he was in custody for an unrelated crime.

Family members said Arroyo was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt who made everyone laugh and had an infectious smile.

