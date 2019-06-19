John Cena Makes Good On Bet With Padres Pitcher Logan Allen

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 19: Actor and wrestler John Cena, left, presents Logan Allen #54 of the San Diego Padres with a dollar to pay a bet that Cena lost before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park June 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

It all started with a bet. Two years ago, WWE wrestler/actor John Cena was at dinner with two friends Rob Vetere and Colin Young at a Tampa Bay steakhouse when they invited two young baseball players, Logan Allen and Ryne Stanek, to sit down with them.

They started talking around 9 p.m. about family, baseball and most importantly what motivated them. For Allen it is his older brother, Phillip, who has been confined to a wheelchair since he was two years old because of a condition that is basically a form of severe cerebral palsy and Cena felt for him having had a brother survive Stage 4 brain cancer. They talked and talked until 4 a.m.

“We were both old enough to talk openly about our lives and our values and our beliefs,” Cena said. “Logan is somebody that I admire. The way he lives his life, I admire it. He’s one of the good guys in sport and sport needs more good guys like Logan Allen.”

The wrestling star then turned to Allen, impressed by his outlook on life at a young age, and he made a friendly wager with him. If Allen were to make his major league debut Cena would be there in person and in front of the whole crowd would hand Allen a one-dollar bill. If Cena won, then Allen would hand him a one-dollar bill. Cena said the reason why he did it was to give Allen that motivation he needed by already being doubted.

“It’s exciting to say I had that chip on my shoulder of him betting against me and now I get to cash it in,” said Allen.

Last night, Allen made his debut for the San Diego Padres with his family (his older brother couldn’t make the trip) and Cena watching and had one for the ages. The IMG Academy product pitched seven scoreless innings allowed only three hits while striking out five. He also got his first career win, hit and run scored, so he basically did it all.

“I was extremely emotional,” said Cena about Allen’s debut. “It’s the culmination of a one-dollar gentlemen’s bet we had, but I really tip my hat to Logan. I think him allowing me to be in included in a such a special moment for him says a lot about who Logan Allen is as a man.”

Cena wrote on the front side of the dollar bill “To Logan I was wrong!” and his autograph, but the back had on it “The hard work starts now! Good Luck!” The reason why Cena wrote that is because he knows the easy part is getting to the big times the hardest part is proving why you deserve to stay.

Before the bet was could be cashed in Cena walked around Petco Park meeting young fans, taking pictures, signing autographs and thanking them for being part of the “Cenation” meaning the fans off WWE (or the WWE Universe).

Allen went to the mound and the Padres showed on the jumbo tron of Cena explaining the bet and what his friendship with the rookie pitcher meant to him.

The song “My Time is Now”, which is Cena’s entrance music in WWE, hit and Cena took the dollar bill out of his pocket handed it to Allen and congratulated him.

Cena was a man of his word.

Now with all the glamour of his debut being over and the bet being paid, Allen can get back to making sure he stays in the major league for years to come.