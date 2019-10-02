To help out with his day-to-day, one Scripps Ranch school gave its custodian two golf carts -- much to his surprise. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Scripps Ranch custodian received a big surprise on Wednesday: two golf carts from his school.

Students and teachers at Jerabek Elementary School in Scripps Ranch surprised custodian Joaquin Sanchez on Wednesday, which was National Custodial Workers Appreciation Day.

"I'm speechless," said Sanchez. "I don't know what to say. I'm camera shy, but I'm so glad to do the work at this school."

The golf carts will help Sanchez get around the campus and do his work. A local family donated the money to buy the golf carts from the Riverwalk Golf Club.

"This will just make it a lot easier," said Principal Angelia Watkins. "Plus, it was also a way to just show him how much we appreciate him."

Like many of his professional peers, Sanchez works behind-the-scenes with a smile and good attitude.