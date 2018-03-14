Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting of Clairemont Resident - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting of Clairemont Resident

Jeffery Alan Turner, 36, is suspected in the deadly Jan. 3 shooting of Clairemont resident Frank Magana, 52

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Man Shot in Head in Clairemont Unlikely to Survive

    NBC 7's Ashley Matthews speaks with Clairemont residents who heard gunfire in their neighborhood only to learn a man had been shot in the head. That man is not expected to survive. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    A suspect accused of shooting a man in front of the victim’s Clairemont home earlier this year has been arrested, San Diego police confirmed.

    Jeffery Alan Turner, 36, is suspected in the deadly shooting of Frank Magana, 52. On Jan. 3, at around 7 p.m., Magana was found critically wounded on the front lawn of his home on Sauk Avenue. He had been shot in the head.

    Magana died at a hospital about two weeks later, on Jan. 16, as a result of his wounds.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced Turner’s arrest Wednesday. He’s facing one count of first-degree murder and was set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

    The crime jolted the Clairemont neighborhood, including residents who reported hearing the sounds of gunfire and later, the moans of the victim.

    Police did not release details of the shooting or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

