A man will likely not survive after being shot in the head in Clairemont neighborhood Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Sauk Avenue, near Genessee Avenue and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at about 7 p.m., officials with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man lying in the front lawn of his home on Sauk Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, SDPD Officer Lt. Mike Holden said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital. He is not expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Witnesses who were at the home at the time of the shooting were being interviewed. So far, no arrests have been made.

The victim has been identified but police said his name will not be released yet.

The sound gunfire jarred neighbors, including one woman who didn't want to be identified. She told NBC 7 she heard a single gunshot at around 6:40 p.m.

"I knew it wasn't a firework; it was scary," she said, shaken. "It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up."

Neighbor Greg McColloch saw some commotion coming from the home at the center of the investigation on Sauk Avenue.

"I saw a woman squirreling away with some baggage at her side, frantically leaving the house. And a few minutes later, I heard someone moaning and yelling out a little bit -- that he was obviously in distress."

No other information was available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misstated that a woman was shot in the head.