Jeep Overturns in Escondido Parking Lot

Two cars crashed in an Escondido Lowe’s parking lot Sunday afternoon, causing one of the cars to roll over on its roof.

Escondido Police Department received a call around 4:30 p.m. of a single overturned vehicle. A small brown sedan hit a silver Jeep, flipping the Jeep in the Lowe’s parking lot on West Mission Avenue.

Escondido Fire Department paramedics transported the Jeep driver to Palomar Medical Center Escondido. Her injuries did not appear to be serious.

It's unclear at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved, police say.

Escondido police are investigating the cause of the accident.